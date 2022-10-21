SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 0.68% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,227,370 worth of WWD, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $85.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $98.10 $49,050 05/05/2022 Daniel G. Korte Director 1,896 $104.83 $198,767 05/20/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 900 $96.12 $86,510 08/03/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $94.97 $47,484 08/04/2022 Paul Donovan Director 11,100 $94.49 $1,048,796 08/22/2022 Paul Donovan Director 3,000 $98.85 $296,550 08/29/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 1,000 $96.92 $96,925 08/30/2022 David P. Hess Director 11,000 $93.93 $1,033,230 08/31/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $92.97 $46,485 08/31/2022 Paul Donovan Director 5,300 $93.35 $494,752 09/01/2022 Paul Donovan Director 2,100 $92.02 $193,242 09/06/2022 Rajeev Bhalla Director 435 $91.83 $39,945

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), the #65 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,240,172 worth of FSLR, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR is detailed in the table below:

FSLR — last trade: $118.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2022 Patrick James Buehler Chief Quality and Rel. Officer 489 $102.10 $49,927 08/05/2022 Georges Antoun Chief Commercial Officer 9,946 $100.53 $999,871 08/01/2022 Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer 1,990 $100.56 $200,114

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.