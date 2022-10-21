Markets
MDYV

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 0.68% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,227,370 worth of WWD, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $85.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $98.10 $49,050
05/05/2022 Daniel G. Korte Director 1,896 $104.83 $198,767
05/20/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 900 $96.12 $86,510
08/03/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $94.97 $47,484
08/04/2022 Paul Donovan Director 11,100 $94.49 $1,048,796
08/22/2022 Paul Donovan Director 3,000 $98.85 $296,550
08/29/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 1,000 $96.92 $96,925
08/30/2022 David P. Hess Director 11,000 $93.93 $1,033,230
08/31/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $92.97 $46,485
08/31/2022 Paul Donovan Director 5,300 $93.35 $494,752
09/01/2022 Paul Donovan Director 2,100 $92.02 $193,242
09/06/2022 Rajeev Bhalla Director 435 $91.83 $39,945

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), the #65 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,240,172 worth of FSLR, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR is detailed in the table below:

FSLR — last trade: $118.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2022 Patrick James Buehler Chief Quality and Rel. Officer 489 $102.10 $49,927
08/05/2022 Georges Antoun Chief Commercial Officer 9,946 $100.53 $999,871
08/01/2022 Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer 1,990 $100.56 $200,114

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDYVWWDFSLR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular