SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 0.68% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,227,370 worth of WWD, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:
WWD — last trade: $85.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$98.10
|$49,050
|05/05/2022
|Daniel G. Korte
|Director
|1,896
|$104.83
|$198,767
|05/20/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|900
|$96.12
|$86,510
|08/03/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$94.97
|$47,484
|08/04/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|11,100
|$94.49
|$1,048,796
|08/22/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|3,000
|$98.85
|$296,550
|08/29/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|1,000
|$96.92
|$96,925
|08/30/2022
|David P. Hess
|Director
|11,000
|$93.93
|$1,033,230
|08/31/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$92.97
|$46,485
|08/31/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|5,300
|$93.35
|$494,752
|09/01/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|2,100
|$92.02
|$193,242
|09/06/2022
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|435
|$91.83
|$39,945
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), the #65 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,240,172 worth of FSLR, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR is detailed in the table below:
FSLR — last trade: $118.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2022
|Patrick James Buehler
|Chief Quality and Rel. Officer
|489
|$102.10
|$49,927
|08/05/2022
|Georges Antoun
|Chief Commercial Officer
|9,946
|$100.53
|$999,871
|08/01/2022
|Alexander R. Bradley
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,990
|$100.56
|$200,114
