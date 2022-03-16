SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MDYV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.78, changing hands as high as $69.55 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.395 per share, with $73.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.54.

