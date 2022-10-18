SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 0.75% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,232,139 worth of FFIN, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:
FFIN — last trade: $45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2022
|Kade Matthews
|Director
|5,000
|$40.80
|$204,025
|04/29/2022
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|5,000
|$40.21
|$201,050
|05/02/2022
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|5,500
|$40.72
|$223,960
|05/03/2022
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|244
|$41.12
|$10,033
|05/03/2022
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|12,129
|$41.17
|$499,351
|05/03/2022
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|Director
|5,000
|$41.00
|$205,000
|05/05/2022
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|1,000
|$41.50
|$41,500
|05/05/2022
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|Director
|5,000
|$41.00
|$205,000
|05/06/2022
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|Director
|5,000
|$40.85
|$204,250
|05/19/2022
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|2,500
|$40.65
|$101,625
|06/10/2022
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|1,000
|$39.34
|$39,340
|08/30/2022
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|271
|$42.74
|$11,583
|09/01/2022
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|2,300
|$42.24
|$97,152
|09/13/2022
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|4,300
|$42.28
|$181,804
And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #59 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,201,252 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:
CNXC — last trade: $119.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|640
|$156.33
|$100,000
|04/26/2022
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|258
|$154.72
|$39,918
|04/29/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|616
|$162.44
|$100,001
|07/12/2022
|Andre S. Valentine
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$126.99
|$317,475
|07/29/2022
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|400
|$134.63
|$53,852
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.