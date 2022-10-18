SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 0.75% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,232,139 worth of FFIN, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:

FFIN — last trade: $45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2022 Kade Matthews Director 5,000 $40.80 $204,025 04/29/2022 Johnny Trotter Director 5,000 $40.21 $201,050 05/02/2022 Johnny Trotter Director 5,500 $40.72 $223,960 05/03/2022 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 244 $41.12 $10,033 05/03/2022 Michael B. Denny Director 12,129 $41.17 $499,351 05/03/2022 April Kaye Bullock Anthony Director 5,000 $41.00 $205,000 05/05/2022 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 1,000 $41.50 $41,500 05/05/2022 April Kaye Bullock Anthony Director 5,000 $41.00 $205,000 05/06/2022 April Kaye Bullock Anthony Director 5,000 $40.85 $204,250 05/19/2022 Michael B. Denny Director 2,500 $40.65 $101,625 06/10/2022 Johnny Trotter Director 1,000 $39.34 $39,340 08/30/2022 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 271 $42.74 $11,583 09/01/2022 Michael B. Denny Director 2,300 $42.24 $97,152 09/13/2022 Johnny Trotter Director 4,300 $42.28 $181,804

And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #59 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,201,252 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:

CNXC — last trade: $119.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/25/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 640 $156.33 $100,000 04/26/2022 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 258 $154.72 $39,918 04/29/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 616 $162.44 $100,001 07/12/2022 Andre S. Valentine Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $126.99 $317,475 07/29/2022 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $134.63 $53,852

