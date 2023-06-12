SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) Declares $0.35 Dividend

SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $85.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLY is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 11,547K shares. The put/call ratio of SLY is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 1,630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 686K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLY by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 92.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLY by 424.96% over the last quarter.

Crestwood Advisors Group holds 422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLY by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLY by 76.28% over the last quarter.

