Is SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) debuted on 12/02/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and has been able to amass over $640.59 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index.

The Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising low volatility characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.20% for ONEV, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

ONEV's heaviest allocation is in the Industrials sector, which is about 21.80% of the portfolio. Its Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Cencora Inc (COR) accounts for about 1.45% of the fund's total assets, followed by Centene Corp (CNC) and Mckesson Corp (MCK).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 10.26% of ONEV's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF return is roughly 5.70% so far, and was up about 16.52% over the last 12 months (as of 06/25/2024). ONEV has traded between $99.61 and $124.18 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 15.25% for the trailing three-year period. With about 471 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $481.64 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $521.50 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

