SPDR Portfolio TIPS Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPIP

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (Symbol: SPIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.27, changing hands as high as $25.30 per share. SPDR Portfolio TIPS shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPIP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.331 per share, with $26.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.30.

