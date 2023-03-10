SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPSM

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.15, changing hands as low as $37.65 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPSM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.73 per share, with $43.4493 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.90.
