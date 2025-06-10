SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value (SPYV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.76, changing hands as high as $51.81 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYV's low point in its 52 week range is $44.39 per share, with $55.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.