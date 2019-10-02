SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPYD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.23, changing hands as low as $36.84 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $32.3352 per share, with $39.0623 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.79.

