SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPYD

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.80, changing hands as high as $36.92 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $32.88 per share, with $43.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.95.

