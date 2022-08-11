SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPYD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.17, changing hands as high as $42.72 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $38.09 per share, with $45.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.73.

