SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: SPYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.15, changing hands as high as $54.34 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.91 per share, with $68.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.