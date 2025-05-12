SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPLG

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.44, changing hands as high as $68.42 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPLG's low point in its 52 week range is $56.6699 per share, with $72.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.97.

