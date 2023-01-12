SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market (SPTM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (Symbol: SPTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.08, changing hands as high as $49.13 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.05 per share, with $58.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.05.

