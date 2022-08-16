SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPTM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (Symbol: SPTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.19, changing hands as high as $53.26 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.87 per share, with $59.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.02.

