SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $29.56 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury, the RSI reading has hit 26.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 54.5. A bullish investor could look at SPTS's 26.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPTS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.56 per share, with $30.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day.

