SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond (SPMB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (Symbol: SPMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.32, changing hands as high as $21.38 per share. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPMB's low point in its 52 week range is $20 per share, with $22.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.37.

