SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPMD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.14, changing hands as low as $32.75 per share. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPMD's low point in its 52 week range is $27.659 per share, with $35.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.76.

