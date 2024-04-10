SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPLB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.47, changing hands as low as $22.36 per share. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPLB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.019 per share, with $24.0859 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.41.

