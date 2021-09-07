SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury (SPTI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.58, changing hands as low as $32.53 per share. SPDR— Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.02 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.56.

