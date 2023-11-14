SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets (SPEM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.12, changing hands as high as $34.46 per share. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.055 per share, with $36.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.45.
