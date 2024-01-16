SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPEM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.28, changing hands as low as $34.27 per share. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.055 per share, with $36.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.29.
