SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPEM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.94, changing hands as low as $33.78 per share. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $41.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.79.
