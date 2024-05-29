SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond (SPBO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.43, changing hands as low as $28.41 per share. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPBO's low point in its 52 week range is $26.75 per share, with $29.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.42.

