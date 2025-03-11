SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors (QUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (Symbol: QUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.28, changing hands as low as $154.76 per share. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QUS's low point in its 52 week range is $138.31 per share, with $164.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.81.

