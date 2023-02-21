SPDR ICE Preferred Securities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (Symbol: PSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.33, changing hands as low as $34.87 per share. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.02 per share, with $39.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.90.

