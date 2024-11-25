SPDR Gold Trust’s 2024 Financial Highlights Revealed

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has released an update.

SPDR Gold Trust, sponsored by World Gold Trust Services, has reported its annual financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. With a significant market value of over $59 billion and more than 305 million shares outstanding, the trust continues to be a major player in the stock market. Investors keen on gold-backed securities might find SPDR Gold Shares, listed under the symbol GLD on NYSE Arca, an attractive option.

