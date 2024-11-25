SPDR Gold Trust’s 2024 Financial Highlights Revealed

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
SPDR Gold Trust, sponsored by World Gold Trust Services, has reported its annual financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. With a significant market value of over $59 billion and more than 305 million shares outstanding, the trust continues to be a major player in the stock market. Investors keen on gold-backed securities might find SPDR Gold Shares, listed under the symbol GLD on NYSE Arca, an attractive option.
For further insights into GLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.