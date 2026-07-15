SPDR Gold Shares vs Sprott Gold Miners ETF. Should Investors Go For Bullion or Mining Stocks to Play the Comnmodity Boom?

Key Points

SPDR Gold Shares offers direct exposure to physical gold bullion prices with a slightly lower expense ratio than the mining-focused alternative

Sprott Gold Miners ETF concentrates on equity in gold-producing companies and has historically shown much higher volatility and deeper drawdowns

SPDR Gold Shares manages over $132.1 billion in assets under management, whereas the Sprott Gold Miners ETF oversees a smaller portfolio of 49 stocks

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Deciding between SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) and Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) depends on whether an investor seeks direct exposure to physical gold prices or the potential leverage of gold-mining stocks.

Both funds offer distinct paths for those looking to hedge against inflation or diversify their portfolios with gold. While they focus on the same precious metal, their risk profiles differ significantly because mining companies face operational costs and management risks that physical bullion bars do not.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SGDM GLD Issuer Sprott SPDR Share price $62.75 (as of 2026-07-10) $377.01 (as of 2026-07-10) Expense ratio 0.46% 0.40% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-10) 41.40% 23.10% Dividend yield 1.20% n/a Beta 0.53 0.17 AUM $554.4 million $132.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield based on the closing July 10 price.

SPDR Gold Shares carries a slightly lower expense ratio at 0.40%, compared to the 0.46% charged by Sprott Gold Miners ETF. This modest cost advantage for the SPDR trust is coupled with significantly higher liquidity and a much larger asset base.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SGDM GLD Max drawdown (5 yr) (45.00%) (26.20%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,341 $2,228

What's inside

SPDR Gold Shares provides investors with a way to track the price of physical gold bullion held in secure vaults. Because it holds tangible assets rather than equities, the fund does not have traditional sector exposure. Its only position is physical gold. It was launched in 2004. As the first gold-backed exchange-traded fund in the United States, it offers an alternative to the storage and insurance costs associated with direct ownership.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF targets gold-producing companies rather than the raw commodity. The fund maintains a concentrated sector focus on basic materials at 100%. Its largest positions include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) at 9.3%, Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) at 7.8%, and Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) at 7.1% within its 49 total holdings. It was launched in 2014. This equity-based approach means the fund is sensitive to the operational efficiency and financial health of the underlying miners, providing indirect leverage to the spot price.

Which fund is the better buy?

Gold has more than doubled over the past two years as investors have flocked to the yellow metal for its historic inflation-hedging characteristics. These two funds have very different ways of playing the metal boom.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF is exactly what it says it is. It holds physical gold for you without the hassle of storing bullion yourself. Owning bullion with an ETF is simpler, but investors face the same tax treatment as owning the metal directly. In the U.S., gains from these funds will be treated as collectibles, which typically means a higher tax rate than for stocks for most investors. If you hold them in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA, you should sidestep these taxes.

The fund reflects gold price trends. In addition to its 1-year performance of 23.1%, GLD has returned 22% over the 3-year period and 27.7% over the 5-year period. It has annualized returns of 11.4% over the past decade.

Owning a collection of gold mining stocks, like the Sprott Gold Miners ETF, isn’t a pure play on the price of gold, but it tracks closely. Studies show that roughly 85% of the price movement of gold mining stocks has to do with gold’s price. The benefit for stock ETF holders is that when gold prices rise, they usually outpace operating costs. That’s because miners are pulling gold from the ground that they have already paid to acquire, while the royalties and other costs don’t rise as high. So in the early years of a gold rally, the higher prices flow mostly to the bottom line.

That explains why the Sprott fund has outperformed GLD over most time frames. In addition to its 1-year return of 41.4%, SGDM has returns of 36.1%, 18.9%, and 10.2% over the 3-, 5-, and 10-year time frames, respectively.

Coupled with the income benefit of dividends, that makes the Sprott Gold Miners ETF, SGDM, the best way to play gold in 2026.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.