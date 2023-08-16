SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (Symbol: GLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.19, changing hands as low as $175.69 per share. SPDR Gold Shares shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLD's low point in its 52 week range is $150.5703 per share, with $191.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.78.

