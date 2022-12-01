SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GLDM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust ETF (Symbol: GLDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.73, changing hands as high as $35.81 per share. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLDM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.12 per share, with $41.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.70.

