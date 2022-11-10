SPDR EURO STOXX 50 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FEZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (Symbol: FEZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.25, changing hands as high as $37.49 per share. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.13 per share, with $48.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.41.

