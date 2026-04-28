SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate (RWX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.04, changing hands as low as $27.92 per share. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.69 per share, with $30.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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