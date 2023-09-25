SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust (DIA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $338.20, changing hands as low as $337.94 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIA's low point in its 52 week range is $286.62 per share, with $356.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $338.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.