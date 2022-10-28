SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DIA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $326.74, changing hands as high as $328.80 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIA's low point in its 52 week range is $286.62 per share, with $369.4985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $328.70.

