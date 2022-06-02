SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 9.86% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,826,639,907 worth of UNH, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:
UNH — last trade: $492.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/22/2022
|Paul R. Garcia
|Director
|2,146
|$464.97
|$997,817
|05/26/2022
|Frederick William McNabb III
|Director
|89
|$504.32
|$44,884
