The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Is 1 of the Leading Blue Chip ETFs in 2025. Here's Why.

Key Points Blue chip stocks are well-established, well-known companies.

The Dow Jones index includes 30 blue chip stocks.

Many blue chip ETFs have become overconcentrated in megacap tech stocks.

Blue chip stocks are large, well-established companies with proven track records. They are typically more stable than your average stock, but they're not risk-free.

To reduce some of this risk, it's worth considering a blue-chip exchange-traded fund (ETF), and one of the leading ones is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEMKT: DIA).

The reason DIA is one of the leading blue chip ETFs is that it's one of the few pure blue chip ETFs. It tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), better known as the Dow Jones. It's one of the U.S. stock market's three major indexes, containing 30 U.S. blue chip stocks.

One problem is that many blue chip ETFs, like those tracking the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), have become overconcentrated in megacap tech stocks because they're weighted by market caps. For perspective, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple are the S&P 500's top three holdings, and they alone make up over 21% of the 500-plus stock index.

What's included in the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Although DIA may be considered top-heavy, it offers more diversification than the S&P 500 and other blue chip ETFs and provides good exposure to great companies across multiple sectors. Here are its top 10 holdings:

Goldman Sachs : 10.44% of the ETF

Microsoft : 6.66%

Caterpillar : 5.74%

Home Depot : 5.63%

Sherwin-Williams : 4.90%

UnitedHealth Group : 4.70%

Visa : 4.57%

American Express : 4.38%

McDonald's : 4.10%

JPMorgan Chase : 4.06%

Each of these companies is a market leader, has a long history of strong financials, and pays a dividend. That's a trifecta that makes investing in DIA worth it. If you do, you know you're investing in an ETF that's built for longevity.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stefon Walters has positions in Apple, McDonald's, Microsoft, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Goldman Sachs Group, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Sherwin-Williams and UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

