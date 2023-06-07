SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RWO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.63, changing hands as high as $41.71 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.47 per share, with $48.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.