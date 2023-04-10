SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical (TOTL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (Symbol: TOTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.03, changing hands as low as $41.02 per share. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOTL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.82 per share, with $44.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.06.

