SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical (TOTL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (Symbol: TOTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.79, changing hands as high as $39.90 per share. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOTL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.45 per share, with $41.679 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.