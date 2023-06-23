SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: SJNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.47, changing hands as low as $24.45 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJNK's low point in its 52 week range is $23.47 per share, with $25.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.