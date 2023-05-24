SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond (BWX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: BWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.38, changing hands as low as $22.36 per share. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.10 per share, with $24.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.38.

