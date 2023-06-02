News & Insights

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond (JNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

June 02, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.35, changing hands as high as $91.56 per share. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNK's low point in its 52 week range is $86.2818 per share, with $97.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.50.

