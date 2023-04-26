SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JNK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.82, changing hands as low as $91.79 per share. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JNK's low point in its 52 week range is $86.2818 per share, with $99.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.