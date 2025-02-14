SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EBND

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Symbol: EBND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.23, changing hands as high as $20.26 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBND's low point in its 52 week range is $19.44 per share, with $21.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.24.

