SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities (CWB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (Symbol: CWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.78, changing hands as low as $51.61 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.13 per share, with $54.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.