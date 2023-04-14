SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (Symbol: TIPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.84, changing hands as low as $18.83 per share. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TIPX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.19 per share, with $20.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.85.
