Is SPCX Stock a Buy Now or Too Expensive for the Risk Ahead

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX gives investors exposure to launch, satellite broadband and artificial intelligence infrastructure in one public company. That mix is unusual, but it also makes the stock difficult to value.



The debate is whether SpaceX’s assets justify buying now. The answer looks balanced because the long-term runway is large, while spending, execution and valuation risk remain high.

SPCX Bulls Can Point to Rare Assets

The bullish case starts with launch. SpaceX has completed about 650 orbital launches, including roughly 620 Falcon 9 flights and 11 Falcon Heavy flights. Falcon 9 carries a mission success rate of more than 99%, while Falcon Heavy has a 100% success rate.



That scale matters because launch is not just a customer business. SpaceX uses its own capacity to deploy Starlink satellites, which lowers reliance on outside providers and supports network growth. Few public companies combine reusable rockets, broadband satellites and compute assets under one roof.



Starlink gives the company a recurring revenue engine alongside launch. AT&T Inc. T and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ remain useful telecom comparisons because their businesses center on mature connectivity networks, while SpaceX is building a satellite-based model with a different cost and deployment profile.

SpaceX Still Faces a Heavy Spending Cycle

The cautionary case starts with capital intensity. SpaceX recorded $20.7 billion in capital expenditures in 2025 as it invested in launch infrastructure, satellite capacity and AI compute. The first quarter of 2026 also showed the pressure of this spending cycle. SpaceX generated $4.7 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, but it still posted a consolidated operating loss of $1.9 billion.



Connectivity is already generating cash flow, but other platforms still need funding. Starship remains in development, Starlink capacity expansion requires satellites and launch capability, and AI compute demands large infrastructure commitments before its economics are fully proven.

SPCX Valuation Already Prices in Plenty

SPCX is hard to value using traditional public-market measures. It does not fit cleanly into aerospace, telecommunications or AI infrastructure, and each segment carries a different maturity profile.



That complexity does not remove valuation risk. The stock price cited at $152.16 sits below the $167.00 target price, but the gap is not enough by itself to make the risk-reward aggressive. The current valuation already reflects a meaningful portion of the company’s long-term opportunity.



That matters for investors comparing SPCX with more conventional communications names such as AT&T and Verizon. Those companies offer clearer income and telecom benchmarks, while SpaceX offers higher optionality but also a wider range of outcomes.

SpaceX Needs New Platforms to Prove Returns

A more constructive stock case would require clearer progress from newer platforms. Starship needs to move from testing toward reliable payload delivery, higher cadence and reusability because several growth plans depend on lower-cost heavy-lift capacity.



AI also needs to move closer to sustained positive segment-adjusted EBITDA. The AI segment gives SpaceX exposure to Grok, X and compute infrastructure, but it remains early and loss-making. Investors should also watch whether spending intensity begins to moderate. Satellite expansion, launch capacity and compute buildouts can support growth, but the stock needs evidence that these investments can convert into consistent returns.

SPCX Ratings Fit a Balanced Stock Case

The bottom line is that SPCX has real long-duration appeal, but the stock does not look like a simple buy-now story. The assets are difficult to replicate, yet the financial profile still depends on execution across Starship, Starlink expansion and AI.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a balanced near-term setup. A Hold rank does not dismiss the upside, but it signals that the risk-reward is not tilted strongly enough for a more aggressive stance.



The Style Scores reinforce that message. SPCX has a VGM Score of D, with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of A. The Momentum Score shows strong trading support, but weak Value and only middling Growth keep the broader style profile cautious. For investors, that combination argues for patience rather than chasing the stock purely on its infrastructure story.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.