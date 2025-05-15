$SPCE Earnings Results: $SPCE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SPCE ($SPCE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$2.38 per share, beating estimates of -$2.74 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $460,000, beating estimates of $408,000 by $52,000.
$SPCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SPCE stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ETHIC INC. removed 28,626 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,320
- YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP removed 4 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12
- HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
- ALPHAMARK ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
$SPCE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPCE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPCE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.
$SPCE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPCE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/29/2024
