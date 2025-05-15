$SPCE Earnings Results: $SPCE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SPCE ($SPCE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$2.38 per share, beating estimates of -$2.74 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $460,000, beating estimates of $408,000 by $52,000.

$SPCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SPCE stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHIC INC. removed 28,626 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,320

YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP removed 4 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

ALPHAMARK ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

$SPCE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPCE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPCE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.

$SPCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPCE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/29/2024

