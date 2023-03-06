SPCE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.62, changing hands as high as $5.80 per share. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPCE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.245 per share, with $11.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.72.

