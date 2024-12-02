News & Insights

SPC Nickel Unveils Promising West Graham Drill Results

December 02, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

SPC Nickel (TSE:SPC) has released an update.

SPC Nickel has announced promising final drill results from its West Graham Project in the Sudbury Basin, showing higher-than-average nickel and copper grades. The successful 2024 drill program supports plans to update the Mineral Resource Estimate and advance the project’s development. These results highlight the project’s potential and lay a strong foundation for its future growth.

